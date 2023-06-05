ELKHORN, WV (WVNS)– The legendary Lincoln House will be presenting their progressive dinner theater in honor of this local icon.

According to meetmcdowell.com, this event will be two evenings of live music, storytelling, and fine dinning. The house’s former owners will be telling the tails of this old home while you enjoy live music from The Kennedy Family Band. This event will be on June 9 and June 16, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. with tickets available at Eventbrite.

The menu will consist of dishes like:

Sweet Pecan Fried Chicken

Savory Pork Tenderloin

Creamed Potatoes

Granny’s Green Beans

Sweet Tea Unsweet Tea Water Coffee Schoolhouse yeast rolls with honey butter

House Salad with The Oaks signature dressing

Creamy Banana Pudding or Death by Chocolate Brownie

For more information on this delectable event, visit meetmcdowell.com and check out the Progressive Dinner Theater An Evening at the Lincoln House link.