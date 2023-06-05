ELKHORN, WV (WVNS)– The legendary Lincoln House will be presenting their progressive dinner theater in honor of this local icon.
According to meetmcdowell.com, this event will be two evenings of live music, storytelling, and fine dinning. The house’s former owners will be telling the tails of this old home while you enjoy live music from The Kennedy Family Band. This event will be on June 9 and June 16, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. with tickets available at Eventbrite.
The menu will consist of dishes like:
- Sweet Pecan Fried Chicken
- Savory Pork Tenderloin
- Creamed Potatoes
- Granny’s Green Beans
- Sweet Tea Unsweet Tea Water Coffee
- Schoolhouse yeast rolls with honey butter
- House Salad with The Oaks signature dressing
- Creamy Banana Pudding or Death by Chocolate Brownie
For more information on this delectable event, visit meetmcdowell.com and check out the Progressive Dinner Theater An Evening at the Lincoln House link.