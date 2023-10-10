BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Leaving your fur-baby for vacations or work trips can be stressful. A new dog grooming and boarding business in Raleigh County helps relieve that worry.

The Dog House located in Beaver offers a place for your pooch to stay and get pampered. The new business offers overnight boarding and multiple day housing.

Staff say they treat every dog as if they were their own.

“I was hoping that bringing services like this to the area would help people keep their pets for the long run,” said Kayla Dillow, the owner of The Dog House.



Dog daycare is from Monday to Friday. The hours are from 7 in the morning until 7 in the evening.