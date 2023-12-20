FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Commission has grant funding available that can help pay to get rid of old buildings.

With the grant funding, the Fayette County Commission will be able to inspect and evaluate the property owner’s land at no cost, and see if the old structure qualifies for demolition.

Anyone that owns land with a deteriorating building or other structure and are interested in the grant, can print, fill in, and send the consent form to Angela Gerald, Zoning Officer, at angela.gerald@fayettecountywv.gov. Questions regarding the program can be sent to her at 304-574-4320.

However, submitting the form does not promise that the chosen structure on the property will be destroyed. The form can be found below.