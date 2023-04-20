WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A new adventure is coming to The Greenbrier resort this fall with the inaugural Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing and Conservation Expo.

The four-day outdoor extravaganza will feature fly fishing, archery, skeet shooting, and much more as they celebrate everything The Greenbrier’s 11,000 acres have to offer.

Director of Public Relations for The Greenbrier Cam Huffman said the event will expose many people in the outdoor sports community to the resort for the first time.

“The more people we get involved the more people learn about how special it is here. We’ve always said, not just about the outdoor world, but about everything at the Greenbrier – I’ve always compared it to recruiting when it comes to athletics – if you get somebody here on the Greenbrier campus, they’re sold forever,” Huffman told 59News.

The event will emphasize the importance of exposing the next generation of West Virginia’s young people to the magic of the great outdoors.

The Greenbrier has partnered with multiple organizations focused on helping kids unplug from their phones, tablets and game systems, to appreciate the natural wonders the Mountain State has to offer.

That’s what inspired the HuntChef, Jeremy Critchfield, who you might know from his show on the Sportsman Channel, to return home to West Virginia and share his life lessons with the next generation.

“There are so many things that are lost on younger generations, so an expo like this that’s going to bring something through for everybody to get that next generation in the outdoors,” said the HuntChef. “And of course, we’re going to show you how to cook it too!”

One Greenbrier employee who is especially excited to share the great outdoors with young people is Shooting Instructor Makayla Scott.

At just 19, Makayla is both the youngest person, and first ever woman to work in The Greenbrier’s Gun Club.

She said after struggling through an incredibly difficult childhood, shooting sports became a passion that has led to a career, and hopefully one day soon, a spot in the Olympics.

Scott told 59News she believes sharing the joy of shooting with other people her age can offer them similar opportunities.

“I have Tourettes. I have Endometriosis and Scoliosis. I can’t run and do things like other kids can. But I can shoot,” said Scott. “Shooting sports opens a whole new realm to, not only just kids but women as well. Anybody can shoot, no matter what.”

The Wild and Wonderful Hunting, Fishing and Conservation Expo will take place September 22nd through the 25th.