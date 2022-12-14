WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – Wednesday, December 14, was distribution day for The Greenbrier Resort’s annual Dream Tree for Kids.

More than 60,000 toys were distributed to more than 150 different organizations to help make Christmas a little more special.

Organizations came from all over West Virginia and several surrounding states to load up a full sleigh of presents to bring to kids back home.

“It’s just happy because a lot of kids don’t get as much as other kids. So it’s always good to see them smiling and happy and give them a little bit of Christmas magic,” said Lura Cooper with the Cabell County Family Support Center.

In total, more than $1 million worth of toys were donated in the Dream Tree’s 12th year.