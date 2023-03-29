WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A Women’s Leadership Summit hosted by the West Virginia chamber of Commerce kicked off Wednesday at the Greenbrier.

This year’s event saw record-breaking attendance, as roughly four hundred women gathered in the Colonial Hall ballroom.

Director of Communications for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Kaylin Jorge said the summit is a great opportunity for women in business to network, work together, and become inspired.

“The feeling that you get when you leave here you are energized, you are encouraged, you are empowered. I like to say you can come to this summit and go back to work and feel like you can kick some butt,” said Jorge.

The theme for this year’s summit is Women Who Mean Business. Politicians, CEO’s, Company Presidents and more from across the state attended.