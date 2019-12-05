The Health Plan of West Virginia Partners with Charleston Area Medical Center

Wheeling, WV – The Health Plan its renewed decade-long partnership with Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) in Charleston, WV.

This renewal ensures all persons insured through The Health Plan will have no gaps in coverage at CAMC facilities.

All lines of business, including WV Medicaid, SecureCare and SecureChoice Medicare Advantage, PEIA, Commercial Groups and Self-Funded Groups, of The Health Plan will continue to have in-network access to the hospital and its services in West Virginia.

CAMC shares our dedication to better health. They offer a complete range of toplevel services – including one of the top heart programs in the Unites States Jason Landers, Senior Vice President of Provider Delivery Services at The Health Plan

For more information, visit healthplan.org or camc.org.