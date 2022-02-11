RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — Childcare is a necessity for working families – yet hard to access in more rural areas across the Mountain State. One organization in the Meadow River Valley is looking to change that.

The Marvel Center will open their own daycare center and after school program February 21, 2022 and they hope to do more than just take care of kids.

“It is more than childcare, much much more than childcare. It is childhood development, it’s nutrition, it’s a lot of family support programs, just a lot that is happening out of this campus, David Lumsden, Board Member of the Meadow River Valley Association, said.

Maddi Richmond is a Teacher’s Assistant at the center. She said options like this were never available when she was growing up and she is looking forward to the opportunity to educate and provide meaningful care for kids in the area.

“We do not have anything here on the Western end, there is no daycare here or anything like that so there is a lot of parents that are faced with the challenge of trying to find somewhere for their child so the Marvel Center has really brought that opportunity to the Western end of Greenbrier County for sure,” Richmond said.

Lumsden said the Marvel Center is taking steps to make sure that childcare is affordable and accessible for as many families as possible in the region. He said a combination of grant programs between Mountain Heart Community Services and other organizations will help subsidize costs for families and the cost of operations for the Marvel Center.

“There’s just so many partners that are coming in to bring all those talents to bear for benefit, not only the children, but for benefit to the parents and families as well,” Lumsden said.

Enrollment is open until the center’s opening day.

The center is also offering different family support services for the community. One of those programs will focus on nutrition planning. The Lead Cook for the Marvel Center said nutrition became less of a priority for many during the pandemic and she wants to help educate families on how to navigate shopping for and cooking healthy meals.

“Lowkey, friendly environment to come and learn how to do these things and where to find the ingredients and all of that, that it will be easier for families to copy that and put it into action in their own homes,” Rain Dowdy said.

Dowdy said the center hopes to eventually offer meals and speakers for the community.