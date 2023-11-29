BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The iconic Christmas Ballet The Nutcracker is about to dance its way to Woodrow Wilson High School.

The ballet will be presented by the Beckley Dance Theatre and Beckley Performing Arts at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium on Friday, December 1, 2023 and Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

The ballet premiered in 1892 in St. Petersburg Russia, and is a French story German family, with Russian music, that is danced by West Virginians with International Guest Artists.

The role of the Sugar Plum Fairy will be danced by Katia Raj. Raj performed in St. Petersburg for three years with the Yacobson Ballet before she had to return to America due to an injury right before the Russian-Ukrainian War. Gustavo Ramirez, her Cavalier is a native of Spain and has also danced all across the globe.

Seats at the ballet are $15, and tickets will be available at the door before the performances. For further information and reservations, call 304-255-5684.