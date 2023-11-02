LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The 13th annual Christmas Barn Decorating Contest was announced by the State Fair of West Virginia.

The contest will be at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg, and non-profits, businesses, school-based, and other civic organizations will have a chance to decorate one of the ten horse barns located along Route 219 North.

With Christmas at the Fair growing every year, thousands of people are seeing the hard work and creativity organizations put into decorating the barns. We can’t wait to see what folks come up with this year and hope to have all 10 barns decorated. Kelly Collins | State Fair CEO

The contest will be judged by a private panel of people from the community. The winner will receive $300, second place will get $200, and third place will get $100.

The east end of the barns will be the only part that will get decorated, and the decorations must be finished by Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Barn assignments will be first-come-first-serve, and applications are due by Friday, November 10, 2023.

For more information or an application, email office@statefairofwv.com or call 304-645-1090.