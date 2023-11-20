BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The second annual Visit Mercer County Candy Cane Trail hosted by the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau is back and ready for the holidays.

From November 23, 2023 to January 8, 2024, peppermints and candy canes lie throughout Mercer County waiting for people to follow the trail of holiday cheer. During this time in the holiday season, take the chance to experience entertainment, shopping, and dining.

So how do you follow this holiday trail?

Go to visit www.visitmercercounty.com/candycanetrail, sign up, receive a text or email with a link to your passport. From there, visit the locations on the passport and check into them with your cell phone. Once you have visited, show your passport to partner locations to redeem your savings.

With every third check-in, participants have the opportunity to win various gift cards, a gift basket, and a weekend trip to any West Virginia State Park. Winners will be announced the week of January 8, 2024.

We hope locals and visitors use this passport to shop, dine and visit our attractions and entertainment venues across the county. The passport is easy to use on your mobile device. Jamie Null | Executive Director of the Mercer County CVB

Over 700 residents from southern West Virginia, southwest Virginia, and regional visitors participated and signed up for last year’s Candy Cane Trail, with more than 1,000 check-ins at local Mercer County businesses.

Sign-ups for the Candy Cane trail can be found here.