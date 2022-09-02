CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Health insurance has become a major issue for the state of West Virginia, as most residents are still struggling to find a way to acquire it and have doubts of whether their applications will be accepted.

The West Virginia Navigator Program is planning to ease the doubt and struggle of West Virginians by helping consumers determine eligibility, select plans, and prepare applications.

Jeremy Smith, the Program Director for the West Virginia Navigator Program, says this program provides free assistance to West Virginians who need help enrolling in health insurance.

“The number one problem we see is people just don’t know where to turn when it comes to signing up for health insurance and so the Navigator Program is an absolutely free program to be able to guide people in the right direction, and to help them sign up for health insurance if they can’t get it through an employer or another avenue,” said Smith.

Help offered from this program is available year-round, Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. You can call them at 304-356-5834 on their direct line, or visit them online at wvnavigator.com.

The annual open enrollment period for this program starts November 1, 2022, so remember to sign up to be eligible.