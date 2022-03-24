GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — Theatre West Virginia will be kicking off their summer concert tribute series on June 19, 2022 at their outdoor theatre located in Grandview.

Tributes to John Denver, Elvis, Jimmy Buffett and the Eagles will be played as well as a performance from Phill Dirt and the Dozers, who has played for Theatre West Virginia over 25 times. General Manager Scott Hill also said classics like Hatfields and McCoys and the Rocket Boys Musical will also be added to the concert series.

“We go each Sunday, these are on Sunday Nights. You can get tickets at Theatre West Virginia dot org Get your tickets rather you sit in the front of in the back is up to you but get your tickets soon,” said Hill.

Tickets can be found at Theatre West Virginia’s official website.