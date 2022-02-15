Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – The king has entered the building.

The Black Knight Country Club in Beckley hosted a Valentine’s Day dinner theatre featuring a tribute to Elvis Presley.

The star of the show, nationally renowned Elvis tribute artist Chris MacDonald, says he grew up wanting to be the king because of the old Elvis movies he and his mom would watch on television when he was little.

“We’d sit there and watch all those old movies on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. They’d run all the old beach movies and scary movies. The Elvis movies would come on and he’d beat up the bad guy, he’d win the race and have beautiful girls in bikinis chasing him…. It sounded like a great gig, you know? So that’s what got me into it,” said MacDonald.

The show was presented by Theatre West Virginia. MacDonald came on stage at 8 p.m. following a one hour prime rib dinner.