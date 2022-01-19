Theatre West Virginia receives generous donation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Theatre West Virginia in Beckley received a sizeable scholarship donation, allowing for 50 local students to participate in their upcoming acting academy for free this year.

During the acting academy, students ages 8 to 18 will receive lessons in acting, singing, dancing, and even stage fighting.

Students that participate in the Acting Academy will also get the chance to perform in Theatre West Virginia’s production of Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club at Tamarack this spring.

“We’ve got a group of folks in Raleigh County who are interested in, as they put it, investing in the youth of Raleigh County,” said Theatre West Virginia Director Scott Hill. “So they invested some money, and now we are able to offer scholarships to 50 students for our acting academy. It’s just a great thing for Theatre West Virginia and a great thing for southern West Virginia.”

Hill said he is thrilled to see folks investing in the youth of the community here in southern West Virginia. He also said the acting academy will give students life skills like learning how to speak in public, and being comfortable improvising.