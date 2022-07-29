GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — If you were planning to “follow the yellow brick road” this weekend, “there’s no place like home”, where you will most likely be staying.

Unfortunately, Theatre West Virginia’s Summer season of The Wizard of Oz will once again be postponed due to severe weather hitting the Mountain State.

The show was originally supposed to start tonight, Friday, July 7, 2022, but due to ongoing severe weather and weather warnings, the show will now start, Sunday, July 31, 2022! The shows are slated to run through Saturday, August 6, 2022, starting each night at 7:30 P.M.

“The reason we did that was bad weather. We were having a hard time painting our sets. We need it to be cooler, and we need a little bit less water on the stage, so it’s hard to paint everything, and actors need time to rehearse. So we had to move our opening day from Friday night to Sunday night,” said Scott Hill, the General Manager for Theatre West Virginia, explaining his reasoning why they needed to postpone again due to the weather.

Hill added, “Tickets are available. Come and see us at Theatre West Virginia on its 62nd season!”

If you’d like to get more information, please visit their website at theatrewestvirginia.org, or give the box office a call at 304-256-6800.