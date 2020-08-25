These Mountaineer standouts have left an impression during fall camp

Neal Brown’s team has been working hard ahead of their 2020 season, and the head coach has been keeping tabs on which Mountaineers have stood out.

Here are some of the top performers so far this fall:

Sam James

(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)

This one may not come as a surprise to many, but James has routinely been one of Brown’s top performers during fall camp. After his All-Big 12 honorable mention 2019 season, the “speed guy” has emerged as a leader this August.

As a freshman, James led the Mountaineers in receiving. Neal Brown will be looking for much of the same out of the now-sophomore, plus more.

“People forget he was just a freshman and being a go-to guy on a Big 12 team as a redshirt freshman is tough,” Brown told John Antonik on Aug. 18. “A lot of times those redshirt freshman make those same mistakes, but they’re not in the spotlight as much as he was last year, and that’s only going to make him better. He’s going to be one of our go-to guys this year, and I think you will continue to see him play at a high level.”

On top of his offseason work, James has emerged as a leader in the wide receivers room and on the field with what Brown sees as real improvement in his game.

“He’s going to be a key player for us,” Brown said. “I think he’s more of a complete player, and I’m excited to see what he can do. He’s put on some weight, he’s added strength and I think his ball skills have improved.”

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Ford-Wheaton in the Spring of 2020. He will be donning No. 0 this season. (Photo by Sam Coniglio/WV Illustrated)

Ford-Wheaton didn’t see a lot of action last season, peaking in two games with three catches — but from the sounds of his head coach, 2020 will likely be different for the third-generation Mountaineer.

“Bryce has had really good days except for one. He’s got talent. He’s got the size and the speed and he’s just got to put it together,” Brown said on Saturday. “He’s a little bit further ahead than I thought he’d be and he had some big days today.”

A big key to his success, Brown says, is simply confidence.

“It’s just growth,” Brown said on Saturday. “He’s handled the pandemic really well….He has the talent, just not sure the confidence is always there.”

Chase Behrndt

Behrndt will be the center on the West Virginia offensive line this season, a position group that may be shifted around after 2019. That means he will likely be the leader in the trenches, and Brown is confident that he can step up to that role.

“Chase has probably had the best camp so far of any offensive lineman we’ve had,” Brown noted on Aug. 15. “[He’s] playing the game at a really high effort level right now, and that’s contagious.”

The rest of the offensive line is still coming to form, but it appears the “consistent” Behrndt will be the anchor in the middle.

Darius Stills

(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)

Brown has been vocal about the performance of his defense so far, the play of which has surpassed that of the offense’s in recent practices. Much of that has to do with Fairmont native Darius Stills, who is poised for another big season.

“He’s really performed at a high level, which is what we really expect from him,” Brown said on Tuesday.

Stills has been the defensive leader during camp, acting as a real disruptor in the trenches — possibly boosted by the several preseason nods he has received in recent weeks.

“I told Darius to prove them right,” Brown said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “If you get accolades you’ve got to prove those people right. And if not picked where you want to be then you’ve got to prove them wrong. I hope our team is really hungry.”

Sean Mahone

(Photo by Caleb Saunders/WVU Football)

Mahone was one of WVU’s top contributors on the defensive side of the ball last season, leading the Mountaineers with 80 total tackles last season.

At first during camp, Brown had his eye on him — but not exactly for the right reasons.

“[Sean] had a slow start to camp, but he’s really picked it up,” Brown said.

Since that point, Brown has routinely praised the senior for his performances on the practice field on a near-daily basis.