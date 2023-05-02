BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– New River Community and Technical College will be offering Belinda Anderson’s “The Plot Thickens” writing workshop.

According to New River CTC’s Director of Communications, Jenni R. Canterbury, “The Plot Thickens” workshop will meet for three weeks on Thursdays, starting on June 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. as a way to teach ways to craft storylines for inspiring authors in the community. People can attend the class either through the phone or through a n internet conference call, and each class will contain a lecture, time for questions and participant sharing, and a group follow-up email.

Belinda Alderson, a southern West Virginia native, will be spearheading this workshop since the plot is very important in her own writing, which includes both fiction and nonfiction. For more information on the Appalachian author, you can visit the Belinda Anderson personal website.

Learn to hone your plot creation skills by learning from a veteran author. If you are interested in participating, the tuition for the workshop is $75 and the deadline to register May 18.

Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes/register for the course, or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).