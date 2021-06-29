Three local schools win musical grants from the Save the Music Foundation

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, Governor Jim Justice announced that three local schools were chosen as recipients of musical grants from the Save The Music Foundation.

Eight total schools in West Virginia were chosen to receive grants totaling $40,000 to benefit their music programs. According to Gov. Justice, the Save The Music Foundation is in 112 middle schools across all 55 counties in the state. Justice also said, the Foundation is in more schools in WV than any other state in the country.

Below is a list of the three local winners:

Meadow Bridge PK-6 (Fayette County)

PikeView Middle School (Mercer County)

Herndon Consolidated Elementary/Middle School (Wyoming County)

The grants will be put towards 36 music stands, free instruments, and free instructional materials. The grants will also make it possible for band directors across WV to attend clinics to sharpen their music and instruction skills.