WELCH, WV (WVNS)– The Redneck Brawl is coming in swinging with this event at the WV Armory in Welch.

The Redneck Brawl is an opportunity for many to step in the ring and show how tough and redneck they are. Each fight will consist of three one-minute round fights using 16 oz gloves with no headgear.

Fans can watch up to 25 fights on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. and you might have a chance to win $500 if you want to sign up yourself. To register, go see Fighter Registration – Redneck Brawl for your chance to duke it out with other rednecks.

Also, there will be a Ring Girl contest. First place will win $1,500 and the two finalists will get $500.

For more information or for tickets, visit Redneck Brawl – Fight Promotion watch some wild fights, or even get in the ring yourself.