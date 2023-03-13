LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Tickets are officially on sale for the sweetest day of the year in southern West Virginia.

The chocolate festival returns to Lewisburg on April 8th.

There will be hundreds of chocolate goodies ranging from brownies to cupcakes to even cocktails from local businesses.

Festival chairwoman Erica Vaughan said this year’s event will have more chocolate than ever before.

“We have over 38,000 tastings of chocolate,” Vaughan told 59News The Easter Bunny will be here. Willy Wonka will be out and about in town. Lots of free activities, live music all day. It’s going to be a great day.”

To purchase tickets for the chocolate festival, visit the Greenbrier United Way’s website and click “Buy Tickets.”

After you purchase tickets online, you can pick them up the day of the festival at the City National Bank building in downtown Lewisburg.