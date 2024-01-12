BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Former Beckley Police Chief, Tim Deems, announced his candidacy for Raleigh County Magistrate.

Deems looks forward to having a chance to keep serving Raleigh County community members, and has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience that could be brought to the Office of Magistrate.

Tim Deems is a long-time resident of Raleigh County, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Bluefield State College. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy.

His experience in law enforcement includes more than 25 years as a Deputy Sheriff, Police Officer, and Chief of Police in Beckley. He also worked for the WV Alcohol Beverage Control Administration as the statewide Enforcement Director after his retirement.

Deems thanks his friends, family, and community members for their support over the years.