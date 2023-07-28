CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Grammy Award-winning country artist Tim McGraw is coming to Charleston, West Virginia in 2024.

The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center announced Friday that McGraw will be bringing his “Standing Room Only” tour to the Capital City on May 18, 2024. Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 4, 2023 on Ticketmaster.

With a career spanning three decades, McGraw has won numerous awards, including three Grammys. McGraw has also acted in several films, television shows and has also produced albums for other artists.

Some of McGraw’s hit songs include “Live Like You Were Dying,” “Humble and Kind,” “My Best Friend,” “Something Like That,” “My Next Thirty Years,” and “She’s My Kind of Rain.”

McGraw will be joined by special guest Carly Pearce. The country artist is known for her songs such as “Every Little Thing,” “Hide the Wine,” “Next Girl” and “Show me Around.”