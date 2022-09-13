BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., tires will be gathered for collection at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Upper Gravel Lot.

The rules for this collection are as followed:

A 10 tire per person limit will be strictly enforced.

Tires must be removed from the rims.

Only passenger car or light truck tires are accepted.

Only tires from state residents will be accepted. Tires from businesses will be rejected.

Social distancing must be observed.