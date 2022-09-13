BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M., tires will be gathered for collection at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Upper Gravel Lot.
The rules for this collection are as followed:
- A 10 tire per person limit will be strictly enforced.
- Tires must be removed from the rims.
- Only passenger car or light truck tires are accepted.
Only tires from state residents will be accepted. Tires from businesses will be rejected.
Social distancing must be observed.