Tire disposals scheduled around the state

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Tire disposal collections are scheduled around the state for the month of September.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, collections are held on Wednesdays. On Wednesday, September 15 tire collections will be at the Barbour County Fairgrounds, Summersville Arena and Conference Center in Nicholas County.

In Fayette County, tire collection will be held at the old K-Mart on Route 19 in Fayetteville on Wednesday, September 15 from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm. They ask for residents to have their WV ID ready for sign-ins. For more information about Fayette County tire collection, contact 304-640-0749.

Other collections are set for Saturday, September 25 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds and Wednesday, September 29 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Individuals can dispose of up to ten tires per person. Tires must be off the rim and only car and light truck tires are accepted.