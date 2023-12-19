PRINCETON (WVNS) – Cold weather calls for slick roads and low tire pressure.

It’s important to maintain your vehicle’s tires during the winter months through routine checks.

Snow covered roads call for healthy tires to keep you as safe as possible.

Brent Nowakowski, Store Manager for Discount Tire, says the key is checking regularly.

“Monthly you should check your air, ya know, consistently. Just to help maintain the air pressure in the tire. And then secondly, is by going around and doing a visual glance every once in a while. Sometimes tires look a little more worn than others” said Nowakowski.

When you are ready to hit road, make sure your tires are too.