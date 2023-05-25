LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Lewisburg will be hosting the “Homes Among the Hills” Home & Garden Tour to show off the heritage of the Greenbrier Valley.

According to greenbrierwv.com, this event is a chance to view the beautiful historic sites, buildings, homes, and gardens that the lush Greenbrier Valley has to offer. The places include the Blue Sulphur Springs Resort Pavilion, The Homeplace, and the Arbuckle Fort Archaeological, as well as an Antique Tractor and Equipment Show.

The event will be on both Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, 2023. Friday will be holding a special reception that will be held at the historic 1834 Supreme Court of Appeals and Virginia Law Library building on Washington St. W in downtown Lewisburg.

Tickets for the special event will be $75. The June 10 event tickets are $30 if in advance but $40 the day of the event, with youth tickets only being $10. Combined tickets for both Friday and Sunday for $100.

For more information on the tours and tickets, visit greenbrierhistorical.org.