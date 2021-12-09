Toys for Tots in need of volunteers and donations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Christmas is just around the corner and Toys for Tots is asking for your help.

The organization is still in need of gifts and volunteers for this holiday season. Local Coordinator Jay Quesenberry said some toys were delayed due to shipping delays and supply chain shortages. He said the community need is higher than in previous years and they need people to shop local for children in need.

“These toys are a symbol of hope, encouragement and love to show these children that somebody truly cares and so we do not want to disappoint a child,” Quesenberry said.

Toys can be dropped off at the Lewis Nissan on Appalachian Drive in Beckley.

If you are interested in volunteering with Toys for Tots, you can visit the location at Lewis Nissan or call 304-207-0105.