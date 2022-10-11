GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Spooky season is upon us as the ghouls and goblins rejoice for everyone’s favorite thing about Halloween, trick or treating!
Southern West Virginians can refer to this list as we continually update the times you and your family can go and enjoy some candy!
If you don’t see your city’s times in the story, don’t worry! This story will update as we continue to learn trick-or-treat times across Southern West Virginia!
Raleigh County
- All of Raleigh County will celebrate Halloween Monday, October 31 from 5p.m. to 7p.m.
Fayette County
- Gauley Bridge: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 28
- Fayetteville: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31
- Oak Hill: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31
- Mount Hope: 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Ansted: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct 31
- Meadow Bridge: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Oct. 31
- Smithers: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31
- Montgomery: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Mercer County
- All of Mercer County will celebrate Halloween Monday, October 31 from 6p.m. to 8p.m.
Monroe County
- Union: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31
- Peterstown: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Greenbrier County
- Lewisburg: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31
- Ronceverte 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31
- White Sulphur Springs: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31
- Alderson: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31
Summers County
- Hinton: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31
McDowell County
- Welch: 6p.m.-8p.m. Oct. 31
Stay tuned as we continue to update this list for Halloween!