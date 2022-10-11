GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Spooky season is upon us as the ghouls and goblins rejoice for everyone’s favorite thing about Halloween, trick or treating!

Southern West Virginians can refer to this list as we continually update the times you and your family can go and enjoy some candy!

If you don’t see your city’s times in the story, don’t worry! This story will update as we continue to learn trick-or-treat times across Southern West Virginia!

Raleigh County

All of Raleigh County will celebrate Halloween Monday, October 31 from 5p.m. to 7p.m.

Fayette County

Gauley Bridge: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 28

Fayetteville: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Oak Hill: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Mount Hope: 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 31

Ansted: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct 31

Meadow Bridge: 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. Oct. 31

Smithers: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Montgomery: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Mercer County

All of Mercer County will celebrate Halloween Monday, October 31 from 6p.m. to 8p.m.

Monroe County

Union: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Peterstown: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Greenbrier County

Lewisburg: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Ronceverte 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31

White Sulphur Springs: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Alderson: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31

Summers County

Hinton: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 31

McDowell County

Welch: 6p.m.-8p.m. Oct. 31

Stay tuned as we continue to update this list for Halloween!