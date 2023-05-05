BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Every year, Piney Creek Watershed Association hosts a project called Trout in the Classroom

Teacher Brandon Peters, whose class raised the eggs, said there were between 100-150 eggs when they arrived. Miraculously, around 100 survived and are still thriving!

Student Leah Hall, said she will miss the class trout, but that watching them grow has been an amazing experience.

“We’ve watched the fish from when they hatched until now. You know, It was really amazing them watching them grow in their natural habitat,” said Hall.

The fish will be released Saturday, May 5th at noon. Students and parents of Woodrow Wilson are encouraged to attend. The trout will be released in the stream behind Casablana’s in Beaver.