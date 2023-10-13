BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Get your costumes and candy buckets ready, there will be a Trunk or Treat event hosted by the Beckley VA Medical Center.

The event will be on Friday, October 13, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Beckley VAMC main parking lot at 200 Veterans Ave., Beckley, WV 25801.

To make the event more fun, the VA employees, veterans, and volunteers will be joined by the Beckley Police Department.

The Beckley VAMC welcomes the public to come and meet their staff and some of the Community Living Center Veterans.