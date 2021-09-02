Two EF-1 tornadoes confirmed in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) surveyed damage left in the wake of Tuesday’s severe weather courtesy of the remnants of Ida.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed several miles southeast of Radford. Peak winds were estimated to be 90-95 mph. The EF-1 tornado lasted four minutes, cutting a path 1.7 miles long and 75 yards wide, starting near the intersection of Stanley Road and Dove Drive. The tornado damaged a barn and uprooted several trees.

Another EF-1 tornado was confirmed just northwest of Merrimac. The survey team determined the tornado lasted about a minute near Merrimac Road, uprooting and snapping several trees in addition to destroying a swing.

