Beckley, WV (WVNS) – Concord University and New River Community and Technical College are partnering to help students continue their education.

Both schools met at Concord to make the collaboration official Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The schools identified 103 transferable hours of general educational courses.

This allows anyone from New River to continue their education at Concord.

In order to transfer, the student must obtain at least an associate degree and have a GPA of 2.0.

Dr. Bonnie Copenhaver, President of New River CTC, said the collaboration allows students a smooth transition out of high school.

“For students that recently graduated high school, they just might not feel that they want to go to Concord right away. This gives them the a chance to live at home, work, or do whatever they’re going to do while their our student” Copenhaver said.

When asked about the future, Dr. Copenhaver said she hopes for more collaborations like this moving forward.