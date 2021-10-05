Two men sentenced to prison after stealing and vandalizing home

KIMBERLY, WV (WVNS) — Two men receive prison sentences after stealing from a home under construction in Fayette County.

Triston McNabb, 38 of Kimberley, and Matthew Parker, 35 of Powellton, were sentenced Monday, October 4, 2021. Both men pled guilty to the felony charge of grand larceny in July of this year and were sentenced to one to 10 years in prison.

Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., said McNabb and Parker stolen items valuing $1,000 and vandalized a home under construction in the Kimberly area of Fayette County. Parker tried to sell the stolen items on Facebook.