OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — Two schools in Wyoming County will have an early release today, Tuesday, November 30, 20201.

According to the Wyoming County Board of Education Facebook page, due to a water main break in the town of Oceana, Berlin McKinney and Oceana Middle Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

