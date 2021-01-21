U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine talks about Presidential Inauguration

(WVNS) — Virginia was represented at the U.S. Capitol for President Joe Biden’s Inauguration. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said President Biden’s address was a positive step in a new direction.

“Joe Biden had delivered a very optimistic speech that didn’t sugar coat our challenges, but hit the right tone, a tone very much who he is as a man and as a leader, a tone of we need to come together,” Kaine explained.

Kaine also discussed the importance of the U.S. Senate quickly confirming Biden’s cabinet nominees.

