BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fundraising kicked off Wednesday morning for the United Way of Southern West Virginia with their Annual Campaign Kick-off Breakfast at Tamarack Marketplace.

Campaign Chair Megan Legursky says their goal this year is $750,000. A goal she believes is ambitious but achievable!

“We have a hefty goal this year so I’m excited to lead the charge in that and help our community understand why we need to reach that goal,” Legursky said. “I’m excited to have our traditional events back and see what kind of bar we set for ourselves.”

Legursky said every single dollar counts when donating to the United Way of Southern West Virginia. If you would like to donate, you can call the United Way or visit their website.