MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, September 22, 2023, a DUI checkpoint will be held in McDowell County from 8:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

The checkpoint will be by US Route 52, Coal Heritage Highway, by the former Widners Funeral Home and Ambulance Service buildings in Northfork, WV.

Other travel options include Steam Engine Drive (52/19) and Broadway Street (52/92). The goal of the checkpoint is to increase the public’s awareness, and to discourage West Virginia citizens from driving under the influence.