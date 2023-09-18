BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — There will be a DUI checkpoint in Raleigh County on Thursday September 21, 2023 from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

The checkpoint will be on US Rt. 19 around .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County.

The checkpoint’s goal is to caution people from driving under the influence while also educating them about the risks of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The public is encouraged to report any drunk or drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any law enforcement agencies to help prevent people from driving under the influence.