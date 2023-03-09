UPDATE: Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 10:25 AM | SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — The cleanup effort continues after a CSX coal train derailed and caught fire in in the Sandstone area of Summers County.

According to a press release from CSX, all 22 of the empty coal cars were removed with the help of responding agencies. Crews are still working to remove the four locomotives, which are expected to be cleared by the end of the morning today, Thursday, March 9th.

The large boulder from a rockslide that caused the derailment has also been fully cleared.

CSX also has crews and drones on site to examine the environment of the surrounding area to ensure a similar derailment does not happen in the future. CSX teams in partnership with the National Park Service, US Environmental Protection Agency, and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, will begin digging the site to remove any rock or soil that was touched by diesel fuel.

CSX is very appreciative of the collaboration and support from all the responding agencies, in particular the members of the Green Sulphur District Fire and Rescue team, who were first on the scene of the incident and rendered aid to our valued employees. Press Release | CSX Media Relations

One of the three CSX crew members onboard the train during the derailment was released from the hospital. The remaining two crew members are still receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.