UPDATE (6/14/2022 ):

WEST MILFORD, WV (WVNS) — The deaths in a recent house fire in Harrison County are now being treated as homicides.

On June 11, a structure fire was reported at a residence in West Milford, and after an investigation performed by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were notified to assist with the incident, according to a press release sent out by the sheriff’s office.

Responders putting out the structure fire at the residence in West Milford. (Nutter Fort VFD Photo)





The bodies found at the scene of the blaze were identified as male and female, however, additional identifying information has not been released at this time, the release stated.

After being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston, the cause of death for the two individuals was determined to be “by other means and the house fire was not their cause of death,” according to the release.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide, and those with information about the incident are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 304-255-7867, the release stated.

ORIGINAL (6/14/2022 11:03 a.m.):

WEST MILFORD, WV (WVNS) — Two bodies found in a Harrison County fire have been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office, a fire was reported on Saturday at a structure in West Milford.

Due to evidence that there may have been people in the structure during the time of the blaze, fire marshals investigated the interior on Sunday and were able to locate two bodies, officials said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time; the bodies have been taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, according to the fire marshal’s office.