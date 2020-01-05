UPDATE: Missing Grandview man found safe

UPDATE: Jan. 5, 2020 10:45 a.m. RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Lowie Edward Lilly was found safe Sunday morning.

Lilly was reported missing Friday evening after he did not come home from running a quick errand.

The sheriffs office told 59 News Lilly was located in his car in McDowell County around 10 Sunday morning. Lilly reportedly ran out of gas. His family is coming to get him now.

ORIGINAL: Jan. 4, 2020 10 a.m. RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Lowie Edward Lilly who was last seen at 8 p.m. on January 3, 2020, leaving his home in Grandview to run a short errand.

Police say Lilly is a 71-year-old white male with black hair and a full beard that is gray in color. He is approximately 5’9” and weighs 210lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, pajama bottoms, and red shoes.

The sheriff’s department says Lilly had two dogs with him at the time he was last seen – a Blue Heeler and a Boston Terrier. He is driving a burgundy 2007 Honda CR-V with a WV plate #7WE914.

If anyone has information on his disappearance please call the RCSO at 304-255-9300, 911 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP. Tips can also be left at crimestopperswv.com.

