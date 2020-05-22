UPDATE: Roads closed due to Roanoke, Southside area flooding, as of Friday morning

UPDATE 7:59 a.m.: VA-116N at Jubal Early Highway in Franklin County is closed due to the road washing out. It happened shortly before 6:30 Friday morning.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The following road closures were reported in Roanoke City due to flooding, as of 1:15 a.m. Friday.

3500 Block of Oliver Rd., NE

3600 Block of Oliver Rd., NE

400 Block of Huntington Rd., NE

Wiley Dr., SW between Crystal Spring Ave. & Franklin Rd., SW

13th St., NE & Baldwin Ave., NE

2200 Block of Wise Ave., SE

Crestmoor Dr., SW (Bridge)

2200 block of Mt. Vernon Rd

Cravens Creek/Deyerle Rd., SW

400 Block Arbor Ave., SE

1900 Block Belleview Ave., SE

700 Orange Ave., NE

13th St., NE / Mason Mill

Winchester Ave., SW & Winona Ave., SW

2100 Block of Bennington St., SE

FLOODING ALERT: Numerous roads are flooded throughout the Roanoke Valley, the New River valleys and surrounding areas. Adhere to road closed signs. Use our roads table for road condition updates. Check before you go at https://t.co/vBzvuY55YR …. #TurnAroundDontDrown. pic.twitter.com/8BEFFXatT1 — VDOT Salem (@VaDOTSalem) May 22, 2020

Danville

Botetourt County

VA-43N Parkway Dr from Main St; US-11N/S; Bridge St

VA-43S Parkway Dr from Bridge St S; Rt. 1307N

Rt. 657N Rainbow Forest Dr from Woodlawn Ave; Rt. 1435E/W

Rt. 632S from Thrasher Rd; Rt. 601E/W

Rt. 658S Crossover from Blue Ridge Blvd; US- 460E, US-221N; Welchs Run Rd

Rt. 651W Sunset Ave from Sunset Ct; Rt. 824E/W

Rt. 657S Rainbow Forest Dr at Woodlawn Ave; Rt. 1435E/W

Rt. 600S Little Catawba Creek Rd at Catawba Rd, Rt. 779E

Rt. 615S at Craig Creek Rd at Botetourt Rd; US-220N/S; VA-42N/S, US-220N/S; Craig Creek Rd

Rt. 651E Sunset Ave at Sunset Ct; Rt. 824E/W

Rt. 658N Crossover at Blue Ridge Blvd; US-460E, US-221N; Welchs Run Rd

Rt. 600N Little Catawba Creek Rd at Catawba Rd; Rt. 779E

Rt. 615N Craig Creek Rd at Botetourt Rd, VA-42N/S; US-220N/S; Craig Creek Rd

Rt. 683W Patterson Trl at Botetourt Rd; US-220N/S

Floyd County

Rt. 706W Thunderstruck Rd at Sowers Rd; Sowers Rd NE; Rt. 705N/S

Rt. 706W Thunderstruck Rd at Slusher Store Rd; Slusher Store Rd NE; Rt. 705N/S

Rt. 683S at Floyd Hwy; Floyd HwyN; US-221N/S

706E Thunderstruck Rd at Sowers Rd; Sowers Rd NE; Rt. 705N/S

Rt. 706E Thunderstruck Rd at Slusher Store Rd; Slusher Store Rd NE; Rt. 705N/S

Rt. 795N at Bear Ridge Rd; Bear Ridge Rd SE; Rt. 649E/W

Rt. 795S at Bear Ridge Rd; Bear Ridge Rd SE; Rt. 649E/W

Rt. 683N at Floyd Hwy; Floyd Hwy N; US-221N/S

Franklin County

VA-116N- Jubal Early Hwy- at Coopers Cove Rd; Rt. 681E/W

Rt. 736S Madcap Rd from Deyerle Knob Rd; Rt. 737E/W

Rt. 781E Pernello Rd from Franklin St; Sawmill Rd; VA-40E/W; Rt. 752N/S

Rt. 640W Turners Creek Rd from Five Mile Mountain Rd; Rt. 748E/W

Rt. 929E Briar Mountain Rd from Briar Mountain Rd; Dead End

Rt. 672N Inglewood Rd at Burnt Chimney Rd; Rt. 670E/W

Rt. 684S Boones Mill Rd at Virgil H. Goode Hwy; US-220N

Rt. 736N Madcap Rd at Old Forge Rd; Rt. 756 E/W

Rt. 697E Brick Church Rd at Teel Ct; Rt. 1460N/S

Rt. 709S Blue Bend Rd at Blue Bend Rd; Grassy Hill Rd; Rt. 919N/S; Rt. 909E/W

Rt. 781W Pernello Rd at Franklin St; Sawmill Rd; VA-40E/W; Rt. 752N/S

Rt. 726N Wades Gap Rd at Hicks Hollow Rd; Rt. 664N/S

Rt. 929W Briar Mountain Rd at Briar Mountain Rd; Dead End

Rt. 643S Coles Creek Rd at Calico Rock Rd; Rt. 821N/S

Rt. 697W Brick Church Rd at Teel Ct; Rt. 1460N/S

Rt. 860 E Shooting Creek Rd at Shooting Creek Rd; Shooting Creek Rd SE; Rt. 860N/S

Rt. 640E Turners Creek Rd at Five Mile Mountain Rd; Rt. 748E/W

Rt. 690S Pembrook Rd at Prillaman Switch Rd; Rt. 767N/S

Rt. 672S Inglewood Rd at Burnt Chimney Rd; Rt. 670E/W

Rt. 789S Dry Hill Rd at Buffalo Ridge Rd; Rt. 788N/S

Rt. 690N Pembrook Rd at Prillaman Switch Rd; Rt. 767N/S

Rt. 657S Red Valley Rd at Bonbrook Mill Rd; Rt. 635N/S

Rt. 860W Shooting Creek Rd at Shooting Creek Rd; Shooting Creek Rd SE; Rt. 860N/S

Rt. 759N Rufus Rd at Fork Mountain Rd; Rt. 608N/S

Rt. 726S Wades Gap Rd at Hicks Hollow Rd; Rt. 664N/S

Rt. 728N Leaning Oak Rd at Green Level Rd; Rt. 664N/S

Rt. 657N Red Valley Rd at Bonbrook Mill Rd; Rt. 635N/S

Rt. 709N Blue Bend Rd at Blue Bend Rd; Grassy Hill Rd; Rt. 919N/S; Rt. 909E/W

Rt. 684N Boones Mill Rd at Virgil H. Goode Hwy; US-220N

Rt. 759S Rufus Rd at Fork Mountain Rd; Rt. 608N/S

Rt. 643N Coles Creek Rd at Calico Rock Rd; Rt. 821N/S

Rt. 728S Leaning Oak Rd at Green Level Rd; Rt. 693E/W

Rt. 789N Dry Hill Rd at Buffalo Ridge Rd; Dry Hill Rd; Rt. 788N/S

Giles County

Rt. 670S Flat Hollow Rd at White Pine Rd; Rt. 667N/S

Rt. 759S Trivett Farm Ln at Pleasant Hill Dr; Wolf Creek Hwy; Wolf Creek Rd; VA-61E/W

Rt. 708S Bales Rd at Green Valley Rd; Rt. 663 E/W

Rt. 722N Glen Alton Rd at Big Stony Creek Rd; Rt. 635E/W

Rt. 670N Flat Hollow Rd at White Pine Rd; Rt. 667N/S

Rt. 625N Goodwins Ferry Rd at Big Falls Rd; Goodwins Ferry Rd; Rt. 625N/S

Rt. 760N Morehead Rd at Wolf Creek Rd; VA-61E/W

Rt. 613S Mountain Lake Rd at Cabin Ln; Rocky Mount Rd; Rt. 721E/W

Rt. 649W Lurich Rd at East River Mountain Rd; Lurich Rd; Rt. 704E/W

Rt. 608E Brickyard Rd at Apache Rd; Rt. 777N/S

Rt. 636N Ripplemead Rd at Pyrtle Rd; Rt. 1506N/S

Rt. 759N Trivett Farm Ln at Pleasant Hill Dr; Wolf Creek Hwy; Wolf Creek Rd; VA- 61E/W

Rt. 749W Bane Rd at Bane Rd; Rt. 811N/S

749E Bane Rd at Bane Rd; Rt. 811N/S

Rt. 608W Brickyard Rd at Apache Rd; Rt. 777N/S

Rt. 623S Rye Hollow Rd at Green Valley Rd; Rt. 663E/W

Rt. 636S Ripplemead Rd at Pyrtle Rd; Rt. 1506N/S

Rt. 604E Zells Mill Rd at Covered Bridge Ln; Mountain Lake Rd; Rt. 700N/S

Rt. 708N Bales Rd at Green Valley Rd; Rt. 663E/W

Rt. 625N New Zion Rd at Virginia Ave; US-460E

Rt. 623N Rye Hollow Rd at Green Valley Rd; Rt. 663E/W

Rt. 622W at Old Dept St; Rt. 707N/S

Rt. 649E Lurich Rd at East River Mountain Rd; Lurich Rd; Rt. 704E/W

Rt. 697N Doc Carr Rd at Doc Carr Rd; Dead End

Rt. 625S New Zion Rd at Virginia Ave; US- 460E

Rt. 703E Old Furnace Rd at Blue Grass Trl; VA-42N/S

Rt. 697S Doc Carr Rd at Doc Carr Rd; Dead End

Rt. 604W Zells Mill Rd at Covered Bridge Ln; Mountain Lake Rd, Rt. 700N/S

Rt. 722S Glen Alton Rd at Big Stony Creek Rd; Rt. 635E/W

Rt. 703W Old Furnace Rd at Blue Grass Trl; VA-42N/S

Rt. 622E at Old Depot St; Rt. 707N/S

Rt. 625S Goodwins Ferry Rd at Big Falls Rd; Goodwins Ferry Rd; Rt. 625N/S

Rt. 692S Big Rock Rd at Big Rock Rd; Big Walker Dr; Pulaski Giles Tpke; Sky Island Dr; Stump Ln; Wabash Rd; VA-42N/S, VA-100N/S

Rt. 692N Big Rock Rd at Big Rock Rd; Big Walker Dr; Pulaski Giles Tpke; Sky Island Dr; Stump Ln; Wabash Rd; VA-42N/S, VA-100N/S

Rt. 613N Mountain Lake Rd at Cabin Ln; Rocky Mount Rd; Rt. 721E/W

Rt. 760S Morehead Rd at Wolf Creek Rd; VA-61E/W

Montgomery County

Rt. 625S at Norris Run Rd; Rt. 708E/W

Rt. 660W Crab Creek Rd at Switchback Rd; Rt. 719N/S

Rt. 603E North Fork Rd at the ramp from and to I-81S

Rt. 636W Seneca Hollow Rd at Seneca Hollow Rd; Rt. 821N/S

Rt. 669E Fairview Church Rd at Dairy Rd; Rt. 670N/S

Rt. 603W North Fork Rd at the ramp from and to I-81S

Rt. 609N Fishers View Rd at Fishers View Ln NE; Serenity Dr, Timber Rd; Rt. 609E/W

Rt. 605N at Radford

Rt. 722N Lavender Rd at Dead End

Rt. 634N Boners Run Rd at Boners Run Rd; Boone Rd; Rt. 609N/S

Rt. 712E Taylor Hollow Rd at Lusters Gate Rd; Rt. 723N/S

Rt. 716S Little Camp Rd at Riner Rd; Webbs Mill N Rd; VA-8N/S

Rt. 609S Fishers View Rd at Fishers View Ln NE; Serenity Dr; Timber Rd; Rt. 609E/W

Rt. 712W Taylor Hollow Rd at Lusters Fate Rd; Rt. 723N/S

Rt. 669W Fairview Church Rd at Dairy Rd; Rt. 670N/S

Rt. 625N Big Falls Rd at Mccoy Rd; Rt. 652E/W

Rt. 755E Persimmon Rd at Persimmon Rd; Dead End

Rt. 625N at Norris Run Rd; Rt. 708E/W

Rt. 626W Lafayette Rd at Walthall St; Wells St; Rt. 740E/W

Rt. 755W Persimmon Rd at Persimmon Rd; Dead End

Rt. 636E Seneca Hollow Rd at Seneca Hollow Rd; Rt. 821N/S

Rt. 626E Lafayette Rd at Walthall St; Wells St; Rt. 740E/W

Rt. 722S Lavender Rd at Dead End

Rt. 660E Crab Creek Rd at Switchback Rd; Rt. 719N/S

Rt. 716N Little Camp Rd at Homestead Rd; T-Intersection

Rt. 605S at Radford

Rt. 730W Country Acres Rd at Mount Tabor Rd; Rt. 624N/S

Rt. 730E Country Acres Rd at Mount Tabor Rd; Rt. 624N/S

Rt. 634S Boners Run Rd at Boners Run Rd; Boone Rd; Rt. 609N/S

Rt. 625S Big Falls Rd at Mccoy Rd; Rt. 652E/W

Pulaski County

Rt. 611E Wilderness Rd at Hazel Hollow Rd; Rt. 626N/S

Rt. 600N Parrott River Rd at Dry Branch Rd; Rt. 602E/W

Rt. 626N Hazel Hollow Rd at Lee Hwy;/S; US-11N

Rt. 653E Clarks Ferry Rd at Boyd Rd; Ledge Rock Rd; Pine Run Rd; Shulls Ln; Rt. 609E/W

Rt. 601W Little Creek Rd at Little Creek Hwy; Little Creek Rd; Robinson Tract Rd; Rt. 601E/W (Bland County)

Rt. 777W at Julia Simpkins Rd; Rt. 777E/W

Rt. 726E Sayers Rd at Wysor Rd; VA-100N/S

Rt. 643N Thornspring Rd at Alum Spring Rd, Rt. 636E/W

Rt. 602E at Dead End

Rt. 611W Wilderness Rd at Hazel Hollow Rd; Rt. 626N/S

Rt. 602W at Dead End

Rt. 693W Julia Simpkins Rd at Clark Rd; Julia Simpkins Rd; Rt. 777E/W

Rt. 653W Clarks Ferry Rd at Boyd Rd; Ledge Rock Rd; Pine Run Rd; Shulls Ln; Rt. 609E/W

Rt. 643S Thornspring Rd at Alum Spring Rd; Rt. 636E/W

Rt. 600S Parrott River Rd at Dry Branch Rd; Rt. 602E/W

Rt. 601E Little Creek Rd at Little Creek Hwy; Little Creek Rd; Robinson Tract Rd; Rt. 601E/W (Bland County)

Roanoke County

Rt. 1897N from Orlando Ave; Rt. 1859 E/W

Rt. 612W from Slings Gap Rd; Rt. 612E/W (Franklin County)

Rt. 1813S Estes St. from Hugh Ave; Rt. 1814 E/W

Rt. 779W Keffer from Catawba Valley Dr; VA-311N/S

Rt. 740N Carvins Cove Rd from Apache Rd; Shawnee Trl; Rt. 773E/W

Rt. 699S from Bradshaw Rd; Rt. 622E/W

Rt. 699N from Bradshaw Rd, Rt. 622E/W

Rt. 1821N Greenway Dr from Williamson Rd; US-11N/S

Rt. 694S Twelve Oclock Knob Rd from Canyon Rd, Lost Mountain Rd; Ridgelea Estates Dr; Ridgelea Rd; Twelve Oclock Knob Rd, Rt. 695E/W

Rt. 1813N Estes St from Hugh Ave; Rt. 1814E/W

Rt. 639S W River Rd from Bohon Hollow Rd; Rt. 734N/S

Rt. 639N W River Rd fromBohon Hollow Rd; Rt. 734N/S

Rt. 680N Little Bear Rd from Fort Lewis Church Rd; Stanley Farm Rd; Rt. 777N/S

Rt. 680S Little Bear Rd from Fort Lewis Church Rd; Stanley Farm Rd; Rt. 777N/S

Rt. 694N Twelve Oclock Rd from Canyon Rd; Lost Mountain Rd; Ridgelea Estates Dr; Ridgelea Rd; Rt. 695E/W

Rt. 1897S from Orlando Ave; Rt. 1859E/W

Rt. 1821S Greenway Dr from Williamson Rd; US-11N/S

Rt. 740S Carvins Cove Rd from Apache Rd; Shawnee Trl; Rt. 773E/W

Rt. 612E from Roanoke County Line

Rt. 779E Keffer from Catawba Valley Dr; VA-311N/S

South Boston

U.S. 501/Huell Matthews Highway is closed from Watkins Bridge to the U.S. 58 intersection. Traffic is re-routed via U.S. 360.

Get the full list of current road closures from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Salem District.

