Beckley, W.V. (WVNS) – It’s the busiest day of the year for florists and Flowers by Nancy in Beckley is no exception.

The phone was ringing off the hook all day at Flowers by Nancy as they took on their busiest day of the year. Owner Nancy Sturgill said getting ready for the Valentine’s Day rush is a labor of love, but the store began planning for valentine’s day way back in December.

“We preorder our flowers usually right after Christmas, and I found one place that had vases so we got them like a month early,” said Sturgill.

But Sturgill hasn’t had to deal with the madness of valentine’s day on her own. She said she’s thankful her friends and family have come from all over to volunteer to lend a hand at the shop this week.

“Well we definitely take volunteers,” said Sturgill. “And the one from Tennessee is my daughter. She’s been here all week. And we just have lots of friends and family, anybody. Some people will use their own vehicles for deliveries. So it’s just teamwork.”

In addition to the vans she already has, Sturgill had to rent two U-haul vans to deal with the nearly 200 delivery orders placed for Valentines Day.

Overall, Valentine’s Day was a big success for the store, but Sturgill said she’s glad to not have to deal with the Valentine’s Day rush again until next year.

“It’s hectic,” said Sturgill. “I’ll just be thankful when it’s all over.”