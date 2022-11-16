MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to Turnpike Authority around 2 p.m. today, November 16, 2022, an incident occurred causing a vehicle to combust on Interstate 77.

Courtesy Patrol with the Turnpike Authority are on scene after a pickup truck burst into flames on mile marker 26 on I-77 North, between Ghent and Princeton. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Courtesy: 59News Photojournalist Larry Marrs

The right lane and shoulder are closed while the situation is assessed and cleared. Drivers are advised to take caution when passing the area.

