HINTON, WV (WVNS) – With the recent deadly accidents out on local roads, it’s important to remember how to stay safe.

Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris says his department is seeing a significant rise in the amount of vehicle-on-animal collisions.

Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Summers County, a couple on a motorcycle was killed when their bike collided with a black bear on I-64.

The sheriff said during the summer, black bears and deer are more active and it is especially important to be vigilant while driving.

“It’s that time of the year,” said Faris. “Bears and deer are having their young right now. They are very active. We’re probably averaging anywhere from four to seven deer hits a week throughout the county. I-64 is a very bad area.”

Faris said June 10th’s deadly accident was the second instance of a vehicle hitting a black bear in the county this summer already.

The sheriff told 59News bears can be particularly difficult to see in the road — especially at night.

“Bears are black, they’re hard to see at night. They don’t sit up as high as deer so they have a lower visibility, especially when you’re in a higher vehicle. So that’s why we do see a lot of bears hit even though there’s not a huge population compared to deer,” said Faris.

Both bears and deer are most active when the sun is coming up and when the sun is going down. With so much animal activity, the sheriff said it is now more important than ever for drivers to pay close attention behind the wheel.

“Just be extra vigilant. Right there at dark, deer are always highly active. Make sure you’re just slowing down and paying attention. Stay off your cellphones, keep your eyes up, don’t let your kids distract you in the back,” Faris warned.