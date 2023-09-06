LANSING, WV (WVNS) – Some of the tastiest food anywhere in West Virginia is about to be served overlooking the Mountain State’s most famous view.

Tell your favorite chef, restaurant or caterer, vendor applications are open for Taste of Bridge Day.

The Canyon Rim Rotary Club is hosting their signature event at Adventures on the Gorge on Friday, October 20th.

“It’s very special to us because this is a good way to highlight all of our really great restaurants and caterers and entrepreneurs in Fayette County, and in West Virginia,” said Canyon Rim Rotary Club member Mandy Wriston.

The Friday night event is attended by thousands every year, and serves as the official kickoff to Bridge Day weekend in Fayetteville.

Part of the proceeds from Taste of Bridge Day go toward the Fayette County Toy Fund.

