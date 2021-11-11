Veteran-owned shooting range opens in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 1776 Indoor Pistol Range hosted their grand opening Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Co-owner and veteran Chris Honaker, told 59 News it was important to him to have his range open for Veterans Day.

“We pushed hard to open up on Veterans Day,” said Honaker. “Just to honor our veterans and to give back to them and the community at large.”

1776 offers individual and group lessons to people learning to use a firearm, and will also provide training for those interested in obtaining a concealed carry permit.