BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 11, 2022, the American Legion Post 32 and the Beckley-Raleigh County Veterans Parade Committee will be hosting the annual Veterans Parade beginning at 11:00 A.M.

At Park Middle School, the Veterans Parade line-up will take place between 9:00 A.M. and 10:45 A.M., which will have floats and vehicles participating; and from 10:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza, where bands, walking units & military vehicles will also be in participation.

A Memory Walk and Honor Walk section will honor veterans as well. Loved ones are invited and encouraged to walk with a photo, memento, or sign in the parade for the veterans or a veteran close to them.

This year’s 2022 theme is “Thanking Veterans for Their Service”. It is recommended that floats have signs on all four sides identifying the group on the float. There will be cash and trophy prizes for the 1st and 2nd place entries, top bands, and the best antique fire truck. An Awards Ceremony will happen after the parade at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.

Once the parade is concluded, the Veteran’s celebration will continue with a couple more activities:

Several school marching bands will perform music from their regular pregame or halftime shows on the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza between 12:00 P.M. and 1:00 P.M.

Veterans groups are welcome to set up a booth at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway starting 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

Veterans are invited to enjoy a free box lunch at the WVU Tech Administration building on Neville Street. There is a limited supply.

At 2:00 P.M., the Raleigh County Veterans Museum will host its Healing Field ceremony on Harper Road.

For the Christmas Parade, the City of Beckley is planning a traditional downtown Christmas parade, which will be on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. The theme will be “Candy Canes & Christmas Treats.”

Jill Moorefield, the Director of Beckley events, added her enthusiasm to these events saying, “We just encourage the community to be a part of it. It’s always really nice parades and just come and support our veterans and the Christmas parade as well.”

Also, as a reminder, please do not throw candy or objects from your float or vehicle. This can be a hazard to children, other pedestrians, and other cars that are participating in the parade and events.

For more information on the parades and registration/entry forms, please visit www.beckley.org, or call 304-256-1776 to have the form emailed or mailed. If interested in participating in the Veterans Parade, please complete and send in the form by Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

For the Christmas Parade, the registration form/details can be found at www.beckley.org. Awards for the Christmas Parade will be presented in a variety of categories.