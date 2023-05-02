GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Local veterans will soon have the ability to get help and other resources during an upcoming fair in Fayette County.

Southern WV Joining Community Forces is hosting a Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Glen Jean Armory located at 409 Wood Mountain Road.

This event will provide:

Employment Opportunities

Resource room with dozens of local resources for military families

Free meal for Veterans

Kids Activities

Door Prizes and more

This event if open to any current or former military personnel with a valid military ID and their families.