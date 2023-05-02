GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Local veterans will soon have the ability to get help and other resources during an upcoming fair in Fayette County.
Southern WV Joining Community Forces is hosting a Veterans Resource Fair on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Glen Jean Armory located at 409 Wood Mountain Road.
This event will provide:
- Employment Opportunities
- Resource room with dozens of local resources for military families
- Free meal for Veterans
- Kids Activities
- Door Prizes and more
This event if open to any current or former military personnel with a valid military ID and their families.